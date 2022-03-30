Private oasis with 360-degree view of trees out of every window. Freshly updated EFIS exterior & metal Wolverine roof to provide a stunning look of luxury. Natural light showcases the architectural designs of this custom built home. Screened porch off the dining room will surround you w/beauty & wildlife. Inside the home, the layout does a great job of being open while providing tranquil spaces. Partial in-floor radiant heat & 2 Tulikivi wood burning stoves keep it cozy & energy efficient. Owner's suite spoils you w/ private balcony & adjacent sitting room. Wine room in LL. 6-car garage w/ space to finish above. This price is for 3 parcels, the 2 parcels on Ashworth Drive are not developed or buildable yet. See MLS #1927195 for house w/o added lots.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,350,000
