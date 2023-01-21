 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,350,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,350,000

Simply gorgeous modern farmhouse nestled on over 2+ acres in Verona. Condo Fees: $63/mo. No details were overlooked in the build of this 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 3 car garage masterpiece. Enjoy privacy, nature, an abundance of light & terrific yr round views from every window. Main level features an open design W/ spacious foyer, living rm, dining rm, kitchen, wet bar & mudroom. Kitchen finishes include a massive quartz island, Sub-Zero, Wolf & Asko appliances, 3/4 inch hand-tooled hickory floors, walnut cabinets & 6x9 walk-in pantry! Upper level primary suite has 2 separate large walk-in closets, glassless walk-in shower, soaking tub & double vanity! Enjoy peaceful mornings on the massive screen porch overlooking the backyard & tranquil evenings with long range views on the front porch!

