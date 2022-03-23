4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,595,000

This stunning brick home on almost 2 acres overlooking a 20 acre conservancy is the epitome of luxurious elegance. A grand entry welcomes you in to this beautifully updated home. On the left is the living rm w/ 1 of 5 gas fireplaces. Next to that is the office w/gas fp + sunroom. More beautiful views are found in the great rm w/ 2-story high fp+ a wet bar w/wall of windows. Chef's will love the spectacular kitchen w/ Gaggenau stove, double ovens, walk-in pantry, and spacious island w/seating. The formal dining rm is just steps away thru the butler's pantry. A serene primary suite, and 3 ensuite bedroom all upstairs. Entertain year-round in the awe-inspiring pool room w/wood ceilings, walls of windows, & a sitting area w/stone gas fireplace. Finished LL, & so much more!