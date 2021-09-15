This spectacular home is situated on Hawks Landing golf course on 1.5 acre lot. The main floor features a Great Room with a barrel ceiling & fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, dining room with built in buffet, den, sun room, mud room, entertainment room with wet bar & theatre room. Master bedroom has his & her closets, washer, dryer, whirlpool & shower. Second level has a sitting area, two bedrooms with private bathrooms & balcony. Exposed lower level has family room, wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom. & 40 x 80 sport court. Outdoor entertainment area overlooks the gold course with a fire pit, bar, grill & pool. Three + car garage. Numerous updates throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,976,000
