4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $223,500

This old House was once a lovely home now the question is if it can be restored or removed. Previously had tenants. Seller has never lived there and transaction is handled by Agent of the Seller. No Condition Report.This is Lot 2 CSM 7393. Lot 1 & 2 CSM 7393 remain in the Town of Verona bordered by the City, Ice Age Trail,Tower Park. Lot 1 CSM 7393 has the tear down barn MLS 337488 consisting of 2.25 acres. A Jt driveway Agreement will be required if sold separate. Being sold as is .. clutter remains in the home. Total land for CSM 7393 is 0.653 and 2.25. Town Comprehensive Plan if zoning is changed would not be until 2023.