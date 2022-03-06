 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $223,500

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $223,500

This old House was once a lovely home now the question is if it can be restored or removed. Previously had tenants. Seller has never lived there and transaction is handled by Agent of the Seller. No Condition Report.This is Lot 2 CSM 7393. Lot 1 & 2 CSM 7393 remain in the Town of Verona bordered by the City, Ice Age Trail,Tower Park. Lot 1 CSM 7393 has the tear down barn MLS 337488 consisting of 2.25 acres. A Jt driveway Agreement will be required if sold separate. Being sold as is .. clutter remains in the home. Total land for CSM 7393 is 0.653 and 2.25. Town Comprehensive Plan if zoning is changed would not be until 2023.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News