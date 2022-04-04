 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $359,900

Verona Schools, Eastview Heights subdivision, easy access to all Verona has to offer. Enjoy this home at the end of the road with a greenway on one side. This tri-level lives large, open and lots of natural light. Gas fire place in living room, as you enter, two bedrooms up (one used as a den), and two bedrooms down for guests, privacy and a great place to hang out.

