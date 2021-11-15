4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $390,000

Showings begin 11/12 at 5pm. Desirable home in Linden Park neighborhood situated on a quiet street with short walk to neighborhood park and Olson Elementary School. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level and plenty of natural light on every floor. Combination of backyard deck and patio is perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Primary bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious 2-car garage with lots of storage conveniently goes directly into laundry/mudroom as you enter the home. Walkout basement is complete with wet bar, large living area, full bathroom and storage. Fenced in back yard is great for both pets and privacy.