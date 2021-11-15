4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $424,900

Range price $424,900 - $439,900. Beautiful tri-level home on a convenient street within Verona Schools & minutes from Epic. ML floor plan has sunny living room w/ vaulted ceilings & huge windows. Beautiful kitchen has bamboo floors, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry cabinet & is open to the dinette. UL owner's suite features double closets & en suite bath. 2 add'l UL bedrooms offer large closets & natural light. Add'l UL bath has tub/shower combo & laundry chute! LL provides add'l living space w/ gas FP & patio door walkout to back yard, plus add'l bedroom w/ large closet and a full bath w/ tub/shower combo. Partially finished basement has recreation/game room space & storage w/ built-in shelving. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the ML sun room, or grill out on LL concrete patio!