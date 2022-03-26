Get ready for 3/24 @ 3pm! Better than new (landscaping and yard already done) and in a really sweet spot! This Hometown Grove home is walkable or bikeable to so much! Close to school, parks, tennis courts, dining, trails, dog parks, and brewery! Owner's suite features plenty of space for a king bed, walk in closet, and bathroom with dual vanity. Three additional bedrooms are also upstairs as well as the laundry (to keep the main level neat and tidy). The main level features wood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, and open layout with a kitchen island. Finish off the lower level (walk out!!) to add the "corner office with windows", bathroom, bedroom or rec area! Quick easy access to highway 151 will put you Downtown in minutes or off to your weekend round-trip.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $449,900
