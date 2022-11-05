4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $464,900

Your Veridian home in a desirable neighborhood awaits! Enter to a foyer w/ high ceilings, laminate floors & an open floor plan. ML includes a bright living rm, half-bath & flex rm to use as an office/playroom. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite counters & lg island w/ breakfast bar. Mud/laundry rm & dining area complete the 1st level. Upstairs, there are 3 bdrms, including a primary bdrm w/ vaulted ceilings & huge walk-in closet. The en-suite bthrm has a tiled walk-in shower & dual vanities. Finished LL includes a 4th bdrm, full bath, add'l living space, & ample storage. Enjoy grilling & entertaining on the large upper deck or lower patio. Located in a lively neighborhood in the Verona School District, w/in walking distance of Cathedral Point Park & a short drive to Epic & Madison.