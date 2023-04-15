Showings Begin 4/14. SPRING INTO THE SEASON with this charming Carriage Lane Home central to everything Madison's West side and Verona have to offer. This 4BR 3-1/2BA home features 2300 sf of living space, custom millwork cabinetry in the mudroom and lower level, quartz counters in the kitchen, stainless farmhouse sink, stain resistant grout, 2 spacious entertaining spaces, flexible office space on the main level, 20' Trex deck and 3rd vehicle parking pad off driveway. Sugar Maple Park One block away, 6-minute drive to Target, Menards, and other fine retailers.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 92-year-old Beaver Dam church’s congregation voted to close recently.
A 48-year-old former Horicon man went on trial on Tuesday for accusations including taking the life of a 50-year-old woman after his truck cra…
Startled horse strikes motorcycle, crash kills passenger, injures driver, Vernon County authorities say
The two occupants of the buggy the horse was pulling were not injured, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
The Columbus track star talked about her favorite class, childhood toy, rivalry, best advice and how she got involved in track.