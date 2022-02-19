4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,900

Showings start 2/18. A gracious pillared front porch sets the stage for your entrance into this beautiful open concept 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home in the sought-after Middleton School District. This 2019 Veridian Mercer Design has the best of everything in new construction without the wait! Spacious kitchen features quartz countertops, large kitchen island, cabinets with soft-close drawers and crown moulding, pantry and stainless appliances. Main level with LVP floors, living room w/ gas fireplace and flex room w/ french doors great for a home office. 9' ceilings and large windows bring in natural light. Primary bedroom w/ full bath and W/I closet. Screen porch, 2-car attached garage and a ready-to-finish basement with stub-in for additional bath make this the perfect place to call home!