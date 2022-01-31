Showings start 1/27. Beautiful 2-story home within Verona Schools and minutes from Epic campus! ML floor plan features oak floors, formal dining room, sunny living room with wood burning fireplace, stunning sunroom, office with French doors, & laundry room. Spacious kitchen has breakfast bar, tile backsplash, pantry closet and a sunny dinette. UL owner’s suite features wood floors, walk-in closet with built-in drawers, and en suite bath with jetted tub/shower combo. 3 add’l UL bedrooms have large closets & natural light, plus add’l UL bath with tub/shower combo. Finished LL has movie room, recreation space with gas fireplace, patio door walkout, kitchenette & full bath. Enjoy grilling out on LL concrete patio or spacious deck, shaded by tall trees in the big back yard!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $494,900
