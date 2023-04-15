RP $500,000-$515,000. Open floor plan home with upgraded 9ft ceiling. Main level bedroom and bath located steps away from the neighborhood park. Upper-level features 2 additional bdrms & spacious owners suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, & sliding barn door. Bedroom #2 has been expanded & has a large walk in closet. LL is perfect entertaining area w/tons of additional storage space. Garage is wired w/240V outlet for electric vehicle charging & zero entry into the home. Located in West Madison minutes from Epic, Downtown, UW Hospital & Campus. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, walking & bike trails.