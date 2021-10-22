Showings begin 10/22/2021 @ 12:00pm! This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has everything you’ve been looking for AND more than you thought you could afford at this price! Truly a house for the holidays with natural light flooding in from every angle and expansive open space (9ft ceilings!) to see/talk to guests, whether they are by the beautiful gas fireplace, bookended by built-ins for a touch of elegance, or enjoying a quieter setting on the screened in porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard! Continuous LVP floors lead into the kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, and completed with a shiplap accent wall. The master bed upstairs w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, en-suite bath. 9ft ceilings in basement & huge exposure windows. Come and see!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – A 34-year-old rural Beaver Dam man, whose motorcycle crashed on South Center Road, was pronounced dead at the scene on Su…
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A former Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court after authorities say he admitted to shooting another man to death during …
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.