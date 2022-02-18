 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $515,000

Move-in ready Hawks Ridge Estates 2-story home with a 3 car garage awaits! Flexible floor plan, freshly painted throughout, brand new carpet & bright and open living quarters. Main level features a flex/office, eat-in kitchen with a large breakfast bar and dinette opening to the living room and screened in porch. Upstairs you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms with beautiful floors, master ensuite includes dual vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Unfinished lower level allows you to add additional finished square footage to complete this home! Fantastic location, minutes from Epic, walking distance to parks, schools, walking paths, Hawks Landing golf course and more! Quick close available!

