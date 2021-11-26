 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $515,000

This lovely 4 bedroom home with over 2600 square feet and custom design is move-in ready! Large kitchen with Amish built cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Silestone solid surface counters. Huge living room and first floor office suite with recent addition of a beautiful stacked stone 2 sided fireplace. Four bedrooms with 3.5 baths including lower level guest bedroom with ensuite. Spacious master bedroom and bath with large shower and soaking tub and double vanity. Media/family room in lower level. Covered front porch, custom painted trim. Oversized garage, landscaped yard with stamped concrete patio in rear. Quick closing possible!

