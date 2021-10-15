4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $519,900

Showings begin Saturday after 3 PM. WELCOME TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE! Exciting 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2 Story that boasts open floor plan, stunning kitchen w/ rich walnut cabinets, SS appliances, hardwood floors, great breakfast bar & large dinette area, 1st flr office, + dining room/flex room, main flr family rm w/ impressive fireplace too! Good sized primary bdrm w/private bath that has great walk-in shower + 2 TWO walk-in closets. Two of the three additional bedrooms also have walk-in closets! Exposed lower level rec is all open! If you need a 5th bedroom it would be easy to add or leave it as a huge rec rm. Enjoy your impressive backyard from your patio. Close to the new high school, parks and 5 minutes to Epic!