Beautiful Veridian home in a highly sought-after neighbrhd! Luxury finishes & pride of ownership shine at this stunning 2-story. Kitchen features dark stained cabinets, pantry area, quartz counters, & an oversized granite island for entertaining. Enjoy lots of natural light & a cozy gas fireplace in the living rm. Flex rm works as an office or playroom. Owner's suite is an oasis w/ tray ceilings, bright windows, en-suite w/ double vanity, tile shower, & walk-in closet. 3 add'l bdrms w/ sizable closets & a full bath complete the upstairs. Unfinished LL offers opportunity for add'l living space & is stubbed for a bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced, flat, & recently landscaped. Tucked between West Madison & Verona, enjoy the many nearby amenities or take advantage of the area parks & trails!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $524,900
