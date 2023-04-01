Showings start 4/1. Impressive 4-bdrm 3 bath home w/direct access from your front porch to the Community park. Open Flr plan w/upgraded 9ft ceilings, Auburn Ridge cabinets, kitchen island, SS appliances & ML bdrm & bath. Zero entry from garage into expanded laundry rm w/built-in cabinets. UL features 2 bdrms & spacious owners suite. OS features a trey ceiling, double vanity, & sliding barn door for the closet. Bedroom #2 has been expanded & has a large walk in closet. LL is perfect entertaining area w/tons of additional storage space. Garage is wired w/240V outlet for electric vehicle charging. Located in West Madison minutes from Epic, Downtown, UW Hospital & Campus. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, walking & bike trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $525,000
