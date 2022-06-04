4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $574,900

No Showings until 6/21/22 - TOP RATED MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT! Relaxing and modern 4 bedroom, 3 bath, open concept on main and lower, with 2 fireplaces. Light and bright on the main with great room, dining, open kitchen w/granite island & white cabinets, deck, and primary bedroom separated from two secondary bedrooms. Large lower level offers a recreation room, wet bar, huge open flexible office, a private quest suite, walkout to the backyard, and plenty of storage. The cul-de-sac in sought after in a great neighborhood, easy convenience on the west side to shopping, and entertainment.