SHOWINGS START 3/25. Dream home located in Verona with tons of updates, special amenities, and Country View Elementary School in the backyard! Updated kitchen with new GE appliances, quartz countertops, massive island, updated smart light switches&RO water filtration. Stunning 15'X30' great room w/ soaring ceilings, large windows and gas fireplace. 4 bedrooms all located on upper level w/ large primary bdrm and updated en suite bath. Additional bathrooms also updated. Enjoy second living space in basement w/ gorgeous wood burning fireplace, additional storage and custom indoor two-story play structure w/ lighting and slide/ball pit, an absolute dream for any child! Continue the fun outside w/ a 44ft Rainbow Play set w/ non-toxic rubber mulch! Professionally landscaped yard w/ new fence.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man could be facing some prison time after DNA evidence allegedly places him at the scene of a 2019 burglary in a garage.
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident in the town of Chester Sunday evening. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Wisconsin Dells High School plans to start a fire training and certification program for juniors and seniors in the 2022-23 school year.
A former La Valle man was sentenced for attacking and threatening to kill three women outside an Excelsior home in September.