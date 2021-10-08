4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $579,000

Showings begin 9/23. Rare opportunity for a gorgeous home on acreage, mere moments from downtown Verona! This home boasts large living spaces, flooded with natural light and flowing seamlessly to the deck and yard - the perfect setup for hosting! Enjoy open concept from living to kitchen, with plentiful counter and cabinet space. You’ll love the gorgeous hardwood floors in the study, with custom built-ins surrounding the south facing window, and the updated full bath in the primary suite! Downstairs offers more living space, half bath, and plenty of storage. Other updates include A/C, Water heater, Garage floor and driveway (2020); Furnace, landscaping, Washer/dryer (2019); new septic system, kitchen appliances (2013). Move right in and enjoy this perfect escape in the heart of it all!