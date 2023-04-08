Freshly painted entire Main Level! One of the largest 1st floor Custom Ranch Homes in Desirable Cathedral Point, includes 4 Beds, Office, Sunroom, Mudroom & 3 Baths on Main Level too! Awesome Open Floor Plan! Opens to large Kitchen, w/ tons of Cabinets, Island & Pantry, opens to Dining Room, Great Room and Sunroom! Upgrades incl. all Cabinets in Kitchen, Baths & Laundry have soft close doors/drawers, installed Water Purifying System, under cabinet lights, Mst. Suite w/ walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, lge Walk-in Closet & large Fenced in Yard! 2 Car Garage w/extra Space for Workshop/Lawn equipment. Bring ideas an add more value to over 2,000 sq. ft of add'l living space in huge LL, stubbed for add'l Bath too! Close to Parks, shopping, Cosco, bike path and quick drive to Madison & Epic!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $589,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A state trooper saw a vehicle on the interstate with dark tint on the side window and initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop author…
After opening on July 1 last year, The District restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is looking to expand and become an area attraction along the Wis…
An Illinois police officer was found deceased in a home in the Town of Armenia in Juneau County on March 27.
Five Below, a discount merchandise company known for selling most goods between $1 and $5, is opening a store at Outlets at the Dells. The sto…
Inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution were under modified movement on Friday morning following a lockdown at the facility Thursday.