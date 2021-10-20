PRICE REDUCED $40K on 10-18-2021 This former parade home on a 1/2 acre secluded lot in the heart of Cherrywood subdivision is a rare find! Customize this sprawling ranch and you'll have a masterpiece for years to come. Main level boasts four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living and family rooms, spacious kitchen, light filled Sunroom & laundry. The fully exposed walkout lower level features an enormous Rec room, office space, full bath & numerous unfinished space. Enjoy privacy & nature out every window in this one of a kind home in the Middleton School District. Attached two car garage, 19x14 deck & brick paver patio complete the package. Sprawling ranch homes on private lots are hard to find! Property is available for immediate occupancy and being sold AS-IS!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $595,000
