4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $620,000

One of the largest 1st floor Custom Ranch Homes in Desirable Cathedral Point, and includes 4 Beds, Office, Sunroom, Mudroom & 3 Baths on the Main Level too! Awesome Open Floor Plan opens to large Kitchen, with tons of Cabinets, Island/Breakfast Bar, and Pantry, opens to Dining Room, Great Room and Sunroom! Upgrades incl. all Cabinets in Kitchen, Baths, and Laundry have soft close doors/drawers, installed Water Purifying System, under cabinet lights, Mst. Suite w/ walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, lge Walk-in Closet, and large Fenced in Yard! 2 Car Garage w/extra Space for Workshop/Lawn equipment. Bring ideas to add over 2,000 sq. ft of add'l living space in huge LL, stubbed for add'l Bath too! Close to Parks, shopping and new Cosco, quick drive to Madison and Epic!