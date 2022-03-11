4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $624,900

Show 3/12. Come see this spacious 4 bed, 3 full bath in Verona's Hawk's Ridge Estates! Enter to hickory floors flowing throughout the open main floor & into the expansive living room w/ gas fireplace & stone surround that opens to the gourmet kitchen. Cherry cabinets, quartz counters, two large pantries, & SS apps w/ Viking 6 burner 36” gas cooktop & hood vent. Luxurious finishes throughout w/ granite bathroom countertops, walk-in closets w/ built-ins, upstairs laundry & primary suite w/ tray ceiling, walk-in tile shower, & separate tub. Flexible floor plan w/ ML bed & full bath, den/office & upstairs loft w/ stunning views. The fully- exposed LL is waiting to be finished with a wide open living area & stub for future bath. 4-car garage, pre-wired for home audio, & large corner lot!