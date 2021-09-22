Crosswinds Hawks Landing Stunner!! Impeccably maintained 4BD 3BA 4000+ Sq ft. open concept condo!! Incredible layout is set up for all your friends & family get togethers! Great chefs kitchen complete w/ Viking 6 burner gas stove, Viking wine refrg, Jenn-air double ovens & Bosch dishwasher. Walk in pantry. HW floors. So many updates, brand new 75gal water heater, LG washer/dryer, electronic water softener & Carrier air conditioner! Large Master suite w/ entrance to your own private deck. Spacious walk in California closet. 1st floor bedroom/den w/ high quality queen size Murphy bed! Incredible LL includes 2nd Master suite exlarge walk in closet along 4th bedroom. Beautifully lit high end wet bar with granite countertop, built in frig & ice maker. Rare opportunity for some lucky new owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
- Updated
A member of the Beaver Dam Unified School Board resigned last week citing safety concerns by his family following the mask mandate in the district.
A Lodi man is charged with reckless homicide after a man fell out of the bed of a pick up truck during a bachelor party in the town of Armenia…
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
The student said the district ignored her and her mother's complaints about multiple sexual assaults and years of racial discrimination.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Theresa man was sentenced Monday to 32 1/2 years in prison for felony charges that included repeated sexual assault of …
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
A head-to-head collision Friday between a dump truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala resulted in the death of a Portage woman, according to the Sa…
A Monday cooking fire displaced all residents in a Beaver Dam apartment complex.