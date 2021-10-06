4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $635,000

Diamond in the rough!! This former parade home on a 1/2 acre secluded lot in the heart of Cherrywood subdivision is a rare find! Customize this sprawling ranch and you'll have a masterpiece for years to come. Main level boasts four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living and family rooms, spacious kitchen, light filled Sunroom & laundry. The possibilities after a renovation are endless.... The fully exposed walkout lower level features an enormous recreational room, office space, full bath and numerous unfinished areas. Enjoy privacy and nature out every window in this one of a kind home in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District. Attached two car garage, 19x14 deck & brick paver patio complete the package. Property is available for immediate occupancy and is being sold AS-IS