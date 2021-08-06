Stunning 9 acres of prime woodland just 3 minutes from Epic and Verona. Enjoy this lovely ranch home with expansive decks, pergola and a swing seat where you can enjoy the outdoors. Extensive windows fill the home with natural light. The home has many updates including bathrooms, LVP flooring through-out and gorgeous kitchen. Downstairs separate living quarters with own entrance, fireplace and deck. Potential for multi generational living. The garage is high, deep and one stall has been enclosed, insulated with heating and cooling for a workshop. A cleared fenced acre behind the house, landscaped yards and a winding walk through the woods provide peace and quiet to enjoy the serenity of the property. Combination wood and oil boiler, and a generator for power outs. 1 Year warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $635,000
