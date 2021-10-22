4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $639,900

Showings start Fri 10-22-21! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage ranch home on one of the most desirable lots w/spectacular wooded views throughout. Wonderful split bedroom design w/quality, custom features throughout. Kitchen showcases granite counters, beverage pantry, kitchen island, Blue Star gas stove/oven, range hood, tiled backsplash & stainless appl. Enjoy the large sun filled living room w/hardwood flrs & gas firepl opening to screened porch & patio for relaxing days/evenings while admiring the yard & wooded view. Main bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet, tiled bath, dbl. vanity & walk in rain shower. LL prof finished in 2020 w/custom family room, fireplace, bedroom w/walk-in closet, full bath, exercise rm & plenty of storage. Main FL laundry/mudroom w/wash tub.