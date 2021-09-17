 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $649,900

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath house situated on 2.25 acre hilltop lot with beautiful landscape and mature trees. Includes a 1,200 sq.ft. Cleary building with 4 overhead doors; 1/3 insulated for a workshop area. 5-year-old Outdoor brick patio area for grilling. There is heated tile floor in the basement bathroom, along with a 6-spout rainfall shower. They are granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Owner has installed Anderson windows throughout the house which are about 4 years old. Huge decks wired for hot tub. Don’t miss this wonderfully located house in beautiful Verona, not far from Princeton Club, Target, HyVee, Aldi, Savanna Oaks Middle School and the upcoming Costco. All new carpet in bedrooms to be installed Sept 20th. Owner is a licensed WI Broker.

