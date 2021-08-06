4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $649,900

Nature lover's country living minutes from Verona, Madison, Epic & University Ridge golf course. Ten acres backing up the Ice Age Trail & close to bike paths. Front two acres are groomed green space. Rock terraces & wild flowers surround the house. A big screen porch and patio over look more green space where you can enjoy deer and other wild life that are frequent visitors or head out for a walk in the woods. House is surrounded by many walnut, oak, hickory & elm trees. Bilevel 4 bedroom home sits on top of the hill with southern exposure & magnificent views. Features large windows, formal living/dining, main floor family room with fireplace plus a workout & a craft room. Newer roof, siding, well & many windows. HVAC and flooring less than 3 years old. Come fall in love!