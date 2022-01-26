4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $650,000

Stunning 4BR Ranch with sunlit open floor plan. Enjoy the cathedral ceilings in your main level great room. Double-sided fireplace also faces the kitchen/dining area. The gourmet kitchen boasts an over-sized island, granite counter tops, and high-quality appliances. Expansive first floor main suite boasts a tray ceiling, and double vanity with granite counters. Enjoy entertaining in your fabulous backyard oasis! You will love your additional entertainment options in your gorgeous lower-level featuring a pool table and wet bar. Offers due by Sunday, 2/6 at 5pm