Showings start Fri 3/31. Immaculate 4bed, 3bath ranch in the sought-after Hawk's Valley neighborhood! Boasts Brazilian hardwood floors throughout, high-end finishes and the most impeccable landscaping! Let the sunshine in with the abundance of windows and spacious, open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen feat. stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island & pantry. Primary bed offers en-suite bath feat. large tiled shower, dual vanities, and WIC. 2 additional ML bedrooms plus full bath. Finished LL is a true bonus, 4th bed, 3rd full bath w/ heated floors & endless possibilities for a media room (soundproof), home gym, or game room. Meticulously landscaped yard, deck & brick patio provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor living & entertaining. See docs for full list of features!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $669,000
-
- Updated
