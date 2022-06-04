Better than new, Veridian home with Middleton Schools on a great lot adjacent to neighboring park! Enjoy the perks of this well-maintained, energy-efficient home without having to wait for it to be built. Spacious & welcoming, this 4 bed/3.5 bath home has a fantastic open layout complemented by gorgeous contemporary finishes, large windows & cozy gas FP. Kitchen features quartz island w/ breakfast bar, SS appliances (gas stove), tile backsplash & pantry. Upstairs offers upstairs laundry, a full bath and 3 bedrooms including the primary with a WIC, tray ceiling & ensuite. Recently completed exposed lower level features a great rec space/theater room w/ an add’l bed and full bath. Relax on the composite deck, which overlooks the backyard & park. Ability to convert loft to BR & add BR in LL.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $670,000
