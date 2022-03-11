4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900

Welcome to Spruce Hollow in the Town of Middleton, where oversized lots allow plenty of yard space and privacy. Entertain guests with the open layout, living rm w/gas Fireplace, wrapped in stone & built-in shelving. Warm tones welcome you to a kitchen with breakfast bar/island, granite counters, stainless apps (induction cooktop & dbl oven!), corner pantry & dry bar adjacent to formal dining. All 4 bedrooms up with 2 baths & 2nd flr laundry, inc owner’s suite w/soaker tub, tiled shower, and walk-in closet w/built-ins. Huge finished space w/half bath in LL for movie night, games, or exercise area. Mudroom entry off 3car garage and office/flex area complete the main level. Stamped concrete patio w/private hot tub area overlooks the backyard. New carpet and interior paint throughout!