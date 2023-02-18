Immaculate 4 bed/ 3 bath ranch with top of the line finishes! The main level features a bright and inviting living area w/ a floor to ceiling stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, large quartz island and butler’s pantry. Dining area w/ walkout to deck overlooking pond. Flex room and 3 sizable bedrooms on the main level, including the primary w/ tray ceilings, WIC, ensuite w/ walk-in tiled shower and dual vanity. The newly finished lower level will amaze you- walk down to find a spacious rec area w/ a beautiful wet bar, family room, 4th bedroom, addt'l flex room & full bath. Walk-out from the lower level to the fenced yard & patio. 2 car attached garage. This house has so much to offer, you won’t want to miss it!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Lundgren will likely never live outside of prison again.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Emergency personnel were called to a residential address Feb. 11 around 9:30 a.m. after a report of unresponsive child. The child was pronounc…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?