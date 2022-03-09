4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $710,000

Showing start 3/9 1pm. Gorgeous custom built stone & cedar, meticulously maintained 4 bed, 3.5 bath home located directly across from Vickiann Park and Playground in Cherrywood! Beautiful,1/2 acre, landscaped lot with mature trees! Quality abounds throughout this former Parade home owned by builder. Custom made Oak cabinetry, corian countertops, parquet flooring & newly installed plush carpet throughout. Vaulted ceilings & gorgeous custom stone FPS. Three season porch, large master suite & finished LL ideal for entertaining. Numerous updates and improvements ( See MLS Docs) Middleton Schools & more