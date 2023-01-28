GORGEOUS prairie style ranch in desirable Birchwood Point development w/ open floor plan offering loads of light. Fantastic home is move-in ready & waiting for you to put your own personal touches on. Your new home has significant upgrades incl. the width of the floorplan to add tub & larger closet in main suite. Beautiful & inviting cook’s kitchen featuring 5 burner gas stove & butler’s pantry. Main level laundry w/ extra capacity washer/dryer & sink basin. Living area offers boundless opportunities for entertaining. Custom garage featuring double 9-foot doors. Lower level has finished suite w/ plenty of room to expand, bring your ideas. Extra features incl. radon reduction system & water filtration system. Lots of storage throughout. Relax on oversize deck & let day slip away.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine people, including six residents of Wisconsin Dells, were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses following an Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted warrant in Dell Prairie on Dec. 29.
A Columbia County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to court documents.
One man was killed and another hospitalized Sunday after the driver crashed in the town of Baraboo, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Wilkes celebrate 53 years
The company hasn't posted about the switch on Facebook, but hundreds of people have sounded off beneath unrelated posts on Culver's page.
The 63-year-old woman was pulled over for a traffic violation in Adams County.
A 42-year-old Fox Lake man was sentenced to spend 24 months in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of OWI.
Allison Disch, an 8th grade student at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School will have her art on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum after winning the Gold Key Award presented by the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.
A clash of Division 5 elites headlined a recent showdown. Here is what we learned from an eventful week.
A loss last week cost Fall River in the boys basketball state rankings. Here's where the Pirates and other local teams sat in the latest state poll.