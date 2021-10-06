4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $775,000

No show until 10/5. Middleton Schools! Meticulously maintained one owner custom home on a private tree lined cul de sac lot in the Town of Middleton. Enjoy the open plan and privacy from your carefully laid out ranch style home. Screen porch amongst the trees. Main level owners suite w walk in shower/closet. Gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero, Wolf cooktop, Fischer Paykel drawer dishwashers, GE advantium, reverse osmosis. Built in outdoor grill. Sprawl out in walk out lower level w wet bar, 2 adds beds/office and family room with built ins for entertaining. Stairs from 4 car attached garage. Spend summers sipping margs from the pool, reading from the deck or grilling on the patio. Heated garage floors, Roof 2012. New pool heater 2020 pool pump 2021. Bed 4 is currently setup as home office.