4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $779,000

GORGEOUS prairie style ranch home in desirable Birchwood Point development with open floor plan offering loads of light. This fantastic home is move-in ready and waiting for you to put your own personal touches on. Your new home has significant upgrades including the width of the floorplan to accommodate a tub and larger closet in the main suite. Beautiful and inviting cooks kitchen leading to living area offers boundless opportunities for entertaining. Custom garage featuring double 9 foot doors. Lower level has finished suite and plenty of room to expand. Lots of storage throughout home. Relax on the oversize deck and let the day slip away!