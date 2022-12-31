 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $779,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $779,000

GORGEOUS prairie style ranch home in desirable Birchwood Point development with open floor plan offering loads of light. This fantastic home is move-in ready and waiting for you to put your own personal touches on. Your new home has significant upgrades including the width of the floorplan to accommodate a tub and larger closet in the main suite. Beautiful and inviting cooks kitchen leading to living area offers boundless opportunities for entertaining. Custom garage featuring double 9 foot doors. Lower level has finished suite and plenty of room to expand. Lots of storage throughout home. Relax on the oversize deck and let the day slip away!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One dead in Interstate I-90/94 crash near Dells

One dead in Interstate I-90/94 crash near Dells

One person is deceased following an accident on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells involving an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way and striking a sedan head-on. Two other occupants of the sedan are being treated for injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News