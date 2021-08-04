Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this custom built Wonder tucked away on a private lot with breathtaking views of the countryside and 3+ acres. On the market for the first time ever. Enter into the main level featuring recently refinished wood floors and remodeled kitchen (2018) with Wolf Range (2020), built-in fridge, and solid surface countertops. Also on the main level is the formal dining, office space / Den, and multiple family rooms. All bedrooms and laundry are on the upper level including the expansive primary bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. LL with lots of natural light, storage throughout, full bath, and an additional office space / workshop. Hobby barn has plenty of room for all the toys and an attached garage. Newer furnace, WH, well pump, deck, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.