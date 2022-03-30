4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $875,000

Showings start THU 3/31 at 3pm. Offers due MON at 9am. Spacious home with soaring ceilings, large windows, tons of natural light and fabulous views out to the 18th hole of Hawks Landing Golf Course. This home is situated on a 1+ acre fenced yard and offers an open floor plan with sunny 3 season room (new Easy Breeze windows), large kitchen and deck, ideal for entertaining. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms including a palatial primary suite with jetted tub, walk-in shower and heated floors. Finished lower level with guest space, workout room, kitchenette and rec room. New roof (2003), new water heater + water softener (2021). 3 car garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Sellers' ideal close date is late June.