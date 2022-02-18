4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $500,000

SUMMER IS COMING...THERE'S A POOL!!! Schedule your showing to see this beautiful home, it has a well thought out floor plan with a split bedroom design. The main floor is open, bright and inviting. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, SS appliances and white subway tile. You'll find a large family room, flex room and 4th bedroom with full bath in the LL. Then step outside and enjoy the brand new 16x32 oval pool, lovely new landscaping and large patio all with inside your fenced yard. There is plenty of room for your boat or camper on the newly extended driveway, plus a bonus 10x12 shed. This home sits just outside Dane county and it's only a 30 minute drive to downtown Madison. Come see for yourself. Home Warranty included.