Welcome to Waunakee! This classic charmer boasts tons of updates including: new AC, furnace, kitchen, paint, newer appliances, & gorgeous wood flooring! This property features 4 beds, 2 bathrooms & over 2,100 of finished square footage. Imagine summer evenings spent in your secluded .32 acre private yard w/spacious screened porch, large outdoor brick & concrete patio w/ brick fireplace (with granite grill area!) Prepare to be impressed with this stunning property.
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.
An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Multiple law-enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest Thursday of a 42-year-old Neosho man for alleged child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Sauk County Judicial Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for a Wisconsin Dells man Wednesday after he failed to show up for his initia…