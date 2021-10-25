4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $369,900

Welcome to Waunakee! This classic charmer boasts tons of updates including: new AC, furnace, kitchen, paint, newer appliances, & gorgeous wood flooring! This property features 4 beds, 2 bathrooms & over 2,100 of finished square footage. Imagine summer evenings spent in your secluded .32 acre private yard w/spacious screened porch, large outdoor brick & concrete patio w/ brick fireplace (with granite grill area!) Prepare to be impressed with this stunning property.