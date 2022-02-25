4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $523,000

Rare opportunity!!! Location, location, location. Waunakee schools, town of Vienna taxes, easy commute to Madison. Large private yard that backs up to green space allowing for privacy often found in today's subdivisions. You will love the maintenance free deck that overlooks the backyard with an 2 organic pear trees, asparagus, strawberries, raspberries, dill, oregano, parsley. This home boasts an open floor plan with over 3,000 square feet with 4 Bedrooms, office(s), 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry and 3 car garage! Primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, whirlpool and dual sinks. 2 story foyer, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, six panel solid doors, 9' ceilings. Huge family room and another office in the exposed lower level. Did I mention the new carpeting?