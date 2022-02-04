 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $524,900

Instantly feel at home in this warm & welcoming 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in Waunakee's desirable Savannah Village. Main level features an ideal floor plan for entertaining with spacious living spaces, large dining area/kitchen (granite tops, SS appliances, tile backsplash) & easy access to a composite deck & lovely patio. Upstairs, you'll find the convenience of your washer & dryer, full bath & 3 sizable bedrooms including the primary w/an expansive WIC & ensuite (w/dual vanities, tile shower & cozy soaking tub). Exposed LL features a nice rec room, bar/kitchen area, another full bath, 4th bedroom & storage space. The 3-car (tandem) garage has recently been finished & there is an invisible fence installed. Seller is willing to negotiate any furniture in the home.

