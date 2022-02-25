4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $569,900

Showings begin Thursday, 2/24. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in the highly desirable Westview Meadows! Expansive main level features warm hardwoods, a mudroom w/ plenty of storage, & chef’s kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz countertops, large island, & pantry. Living space offers an open floor plan and gas fireplace! Step outside & enjoy the patio w/ pergola & updated landscaping! 3 bedrooms conveniently located on the main, including the master suite w/ spa-like bath featuring full bath w/ dual vanity & walk-in closet. Lower level offers more room for entertaining w/ a large rec room, 4th bedroom & full bath. 3 car garage! Close to restaurants, shopping & minutes to Madison! Waunakee schools!