4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $579,000

You won't want to miss this incredible home in the highly desired Southbridge neighborhood. Cook up a feast in your large kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stove and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Other interior amenities include huge 22x20 owner's suite w/ fireplace, jetted tub, walk in tile shower and large walk in closet, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, exposed finished lower level w/ full bath, main level laundry/mudroom, built-in speakers. Outside you will enjoy summer entertaining under the huge wrap around porch or the large back deck (worry free composite decking used for both). Other exterior amenities include concrete curbing & large yard w/ beautiful landscaping. See full list of updates in document section. Optional Southbridge pool membership available.